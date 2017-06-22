Greg Monroe exercises player option to return to Bucks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Greg Monroe exercises player option to return to Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe has exercised his $17.8 million player option to stay with the team for 2017-18.
   The 6-foot-11 Monroe had until Thursday night to make his decision. A Bucks official said before the NBA draft that Monroe had exercised the option.
   Monroe averaged 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in 81 games in 2016-17 for the Bucks. He provided scoring punch off the bench.

