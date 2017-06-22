Local Jefferson Award winners in Washington for national award ceremony

A Sun Prairie man was featured on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! because of his unique name and how it corresponds to his job.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
A jury convicted a Watertown man in the attempted murder of his estranged wife.More >>
Menards and Home Depot are accused of deceiving people who buy lumber, specifically 4x4 boards.More >>
Three Republican Legislators released new legislation Thursday to update Wisconsin's texting while driving laws.More >>
Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers has become the third Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan in 2018.More >>
The products have been sold under the Fresh Foods Marker, Latana and Marketside labels.More >>
A Tennessee company, is voluntarily recalling some of its hummus products because the pine nut topping may be contaminated with a bacteria that causes food poisoning.More >>
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.More >>
Senate Republicans say they will release a draft of their health care plan Thursday. However, both of Wisconsin's U.S. Senators may vote against it -- but for different reasons.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will allow four golf pros to sue the city of Madison over their terminations.More >>
Doctors are learning more about treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how technology can be beneficial.More >>
A Baraboo man was arrested in the Town of Springfield Thursday morning for his 5th OWIMore >>
