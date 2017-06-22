Local Jefferson Award winners in Washington for national award c - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local Jefferson Award winners in Washington for national award ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- The national Jefferson Awards Foundation gala is being held in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

Local winners Russ and Sheila Wolff are there, representing our area.

They started the Aly Wolff Foundation after they lost their daughter to neuroendocrine cancer four years ago.

In front of a crowd of Jefferson Award winners in D.C., they tearfully spoke about Aly's wish to help other families fight the deadly disease and how her legacy lives on.

"We searched the country in an attempt to find a cure for our dying daughter," said Sheila. "Aly on the other hand, had something else in mind. Her focus turned toward using her illness to help search for a cure so, in her words, 'No other family would need to go through this."

Russ added, "It was not uncommon for her to be taking chemo in one arm and scratching notes with the other. Unfortunately, she passed away weeks before the first Aly's Honky Tonk Hustle."

In just five short years, the Aly Wolff Foundation has raised $700,000 to make groundbreaking research possible at the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

