Indiana man sentenced to 87 years in prison for killing of Porta - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Indiana man sentenced to 87 years in prison for killing of Portage woman

Posted: Updated:
Franklin Dent Franklin Dent

FORT WAYNE, IN (WKOW) -- An Indiana man will spend 87 years in prison for killing a woman from Portage, Wisconsin.

Authorities say Franklin Dent killed 34-year-old Jessica Fecht in Fort Wayne, Indiana in early 2015. The two met at a concert in Fort Wayne in 2014 and she moved in with him in early 2015. 

Fecht's mother, Cathey Fecht, says they feel like they finally have justice for Jessica.

"It was a long time coming, two-and-a-half years. Shouldn't have [taken] that long, but we finally got it so it was well worth it," says Cathey Fecht.

"She has three beautiful children -- a daughter and two sons," Cathey Fecht says of Jessica, "And she just had a grandbaby a couple months ago, a little granddaughter that she's going to miss too. She should never have had to miss any of that."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.