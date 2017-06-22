Indiana man sentenced to 87 years in prison for killing of Portage woman

FORT WAYNE, IN (WKOW) -- An Indiana man will spend 87 years in prison for killing a woman from Portage, Wisconsin.

Authorities say Franklin Dent killed 34-year-old Jessica Fecht in Fort Wayne, Indiana in early 2015. The two met at a concert in Fort Wayne in 2014 and she moved in with him in early 2015.

Fecht's mother, Cathey Fecht, says they feel like they finally have justice for Jessica.

"It was a long time coming, two-and-a-half years. Shouldn't have [taken] that long, but we finally got it so it was well worth it," says Cathey Fecht.

"She has three beautiful children -- a daughter and two sons," Cathey Fecht says of Jessica, "And she just had a grandbaby a couple months ago, a little granddaughter that she's going to miss too. She should never have had to miss any of that."