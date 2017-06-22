Fitchburg police investigate armed robbery of gas station - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg police investigate armed robbery of gas station

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police in Fitchburg are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station.

Police say the crime happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Petro Mart on South Syene Road. Officers say a man came in and indicated he had a handgun. He ended up getting away with cash.

Fitchburg police describe the suspect as a white man, 30-35 years old, about 5'8'', with a slender build.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can:

  • Call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300
  • Call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014
  • Text a tip, with the keyword “Fitchburg” to 847411
