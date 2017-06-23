Janesville man arrested for OWI after crashing into police officer's squad

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville police officer had minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit the officer's squad car.

The crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday at the five-points intersection near West Milwaukee Street and West Court Street. The officer was heading west on Milwaukee and according to witnesses, had the green light. A driver northbound on Center entered the intersection on a red light, police say, and struck the front of the officer's squad.

The officer was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, but has since been treated and released. The other driver, Brian W. Gardner, 43, of Janesville, was arrested on tentative charges of Felony Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. Police say Gardner has two prior OWI charges. Blood results are pending.