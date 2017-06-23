Shake the Lake 2017: Everything you need to know

MADISON (WKOW) -- Preparations have begun for Shake the Lake Saturday.

The free event begins at 4 p.m. Saturday and goes until the end of the fireworks Saturday, June 24.

There are two music stages, and acts will be playing from 4 until the fireworks. Headliners include The Record Company, Saint Motel, Trent Harmon, and Parmalee. For a full list of entertainment, click here.

Events are meant to be family-friendly. There will be a kids zone with some inflatables and a petting zoo.

There will be more than 20 food vendors, including Athens Gyros, Ben's Soft Pretzels, Capital Popcorn, Rib Masters, and Toast.

Each person is allowed to bring a chair and small bag. Blankets and strollers are allowed. While you can't bring in most food or drinks, you can bring one bottle of water. Blankets and strollers are allowed. You cannot bring your own fireworks or grills. For more on what's allowed in the event zone, click here.

Wisconsin's biggest fireworks display begins at 10. If you'll be watching them from a boat, there's a slow/no-wake order from 6 until midnight that the Dane County Sheriff's Office says it'll be strictly enforcing.

There are some showers predicted for the Saturday forecast. All entertainment and vendors will go on rain or shine. If for any reason the fireworks can't be launched, they'll be rescheduled to Sunday night.

After a fight broke out at the end of last year's Shake the Lake, and after Brat Fest this year, officials are confident in their security plan.

For more information on the event that isn't in this story, click here.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of Shake the Lake.