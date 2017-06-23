Dennis Rodman talks with GMA about North Korea trip

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Dennis Rodman is talking about his latest trip to North Korea, as the country is at odds with the United States.

The former NBA star is speaking exclusively with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan Friday morning. 27 News has a preview of their conversation.

MICHAEL STRAHAN:

last week you said you think Trump would be pretty much happy--

DENNIS RODMAN:

Oh my God.

MICHAEL STRAHAN:

--with you-- well, did you-- (LAUGH) did he tell you that? Did you talk to him about that?

DENNIS RODMAN:

Seriously? Really? You think Donald Trump would give his right arm if he could fix that problem?

MICHAEL STRAHAN:

But have you talked to him about it?

DENNIS RODMAN:

No, I haven't talked to him. I'll ask him right now. (to camera) Donald, come talk to me. Let's try to work this out. Because you know what? I get nothing out of this. The only thing I get is out of pride for my country, America. I love America. You know? But I want these two sides to get together and try to figure something out. Some dialogue. That's it."

You can see more of Michael Strahan's exclusive interview with Rodman Friday on Good Morning America.