Dassey's brother reacts to coerced confession ruling

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Brendan Dassey's brother, Brad, is applauding the news that his brother could be set free.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh District affirmed a lower court's ruling that Dassey's confession was coerced. In a two to one majority, the court ordered the state to retry him within 90 days or set him free.

Brad Dassey tells reporters he thinks this is a step in the right direction. "I think the state should just give it up and let go because Brendan is innocent and he definitely belongs home with his family and friends who love him. He deserves a life, he deserves to have his dreams come true and start living a life," says Brad Dassey.

Brendan Dassey was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, along with his uncle Steven Avery. Both cases were the center of the Netflix series "Making a Murder."

Officials with the Wisconsin DOJ are promising a legal battle, saying they hope the entire Seventh Circuit Court can review the case or the Supreme Court of the United States.