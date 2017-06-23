UPDATE: Northbound lanes of I-39 re-open after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol reports all lanes are open, and a vehicle is being recovered from the shoulder.

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Two crashes are affecting traffic on I-39 North during the Friday morning commute.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a semi and pick-up truck crashed at about 6:20 a.m. at mile marker 153 near Stoughton. Shortly after another crash happened at mile marker 155, dispatchers say, involving two cars.

No one was reportedly hurt in either accident, but dispatchers say the crashes are affecting traffic, causing slow downs. All or some lanes are blocked through the two mile stretch.