Madison man arrested for 5th OWI Friday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested in Rock County Friday morning for his 5th OWI.

46-year-old Elvis M. Prado was pulled over by a Rock County Sheriff's deputy after he observed Prado driving northbound on I-39/I-90 in an erratic manner.

After a series of field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating after revocation, unsafe lane deviation and open intoxicants.

Prado is being held in the Rock County Jail.