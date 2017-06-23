Madison man arrested for 5th OWI Friday morning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested for 5th OWI Friday morning

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Rock County Sheriff's Office/Elvis M. Prado Courtesy: Rock County Sheriff's Office/Elvis M. Prado

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested in Rock County Friday morning for his 5th OWI.

46-year-old Elvis M. Prado was pulled over by a Rock County Sheriff's deputy after he observed Prado driving northbound on I-39/I-90 in an erratic manner.

After a series of field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating after revocation, unsafe lane deviation and open intoxicants.

Prado is being held in the Rock County Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.