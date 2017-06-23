Concerts on the Square gears up for 2017 season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is gearing up for this year's Concerts on the Square.

On Monday, Andrew Sewell, Music Director for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

As many as 50,000 people showed up last summer for the most popular of the six concerts.

The six concerts run each Wednesday through August 2.

The lineup is below:

- June 28: “On the Waterfront” featuring Young Artist Concerto Competition winner Emily Hauer on violin

- July 5: “Red, White & Boom” featuring Sarah Lawrence, soprano

- July 12: “American Potporri” featuring Robert Bonfiglio, harmonica

- July 19: “Orchestral Fantasy” featuring WCO principal flute, Brandon LePage

- July 26: “Summer Thriller” featuring Jeans n' Classics, the music of Earth, Wind & Fire and Michael Jackson

- August 2: “Beethoven's Fifth” featuring the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Middleton High School Choir

Concert-goers can start putting down their blankets on the Capitol lawn at 3 p.m. The performances are made possible through corporate sponsors and individual donations.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of Concerts on the Square.