FLORIDA: Stray kitty now has a job on the force

LAKELAND, FL (WKOW) -- The Lakeland Police Department posted on their Facebook page a stray kitty found.

An officer found the little fur bundle hiding at the base of a lamppost. It was early in his shift, so he brought her in out of the rain, found a box and put her safely inside the kennel at the station.

That's when she caught the eye, and heart, of Sergeant Wallace. He didn't want her to be alone, so he scooped her right up and kept her with him throughout his shift. She seemed to like being partner, however, did doze off on the job.

Congratulations to feline officer Kelsey on her new home with her partner, Sgt. Wallace.