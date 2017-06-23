Man who spent decades in prison for a Dane Co. sex assault has b - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man who spent decades in prison for a Dane Co. sex assault has been released after a judge overturned his conviction

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who spent nearly thirty years in jails and prison for the sexual assault of a Dane County woman was released Friday, after a judge vacated his convictions based on new evidence.

Dane County Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Richard Beranek was released from the county jail after a probation hold was lifted.  The probation related to a separate sex crime committed by Beranek.

A judge said new DNA evidence showing Beranek was not the source of a hair at the 1987 crime scene, and other factors, tainted Beranek's conviction.  The judge ordered a new trial, but Dane County's district attorney has yet to comment on whether Beranek would be retried.

Beranek intends to live in Portage County.

