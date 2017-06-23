Man who spent years in prison for Dane Co. sex assault released after judge throws out conviction

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who spent nearly thirty years in jails and prison for the sexual assault of a Dane County woman was released Friday, after a judge vacated his convictions based on new evidence.

Dane County Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Richard Beranek was released from the county jail after a probation hold was lifted. The probation related to a separate sex crime committed by Beranek.

A judge said new DNA evidence showing Beranek was not the source of a hair at the 1987 crime scene, and other factors, tainted Beranek's conviction. The judge ordered a new trial, but Dane County's district attorney has yet to comment on whether Beranek would be retried.



"I would hope after twenty nine years in prison, and with the powerful new DNA evidence pointing towards his innocence, that the state would let this man be," says attorney Keith Findley of the Wisconsin Innocence Project.

Beranek intends to live in Portage County.



With Beranek remaining on probation, he will be monitored by GPS. Findley says Beranek plans to try to make up for lost time.

"He's eager for a chance to be with his family," Findley says. "To lead a simple life, to work with his brother in his construction company and to take care of his mother, and to tend to the gardens."