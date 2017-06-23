Former Badger Stepan traded to Arizona

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 30-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with Chicago, helping the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles. The Blackhawks received defensemen Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin in Friday's trade. The Coyotes also acquired center Derek Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers for defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and the seventh overall pick in this year's draft. The trade comes a day after Arizona announced that coach Dave Tippett was out after eight seasons.