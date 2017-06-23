RV catches fire on Madison's Beltline

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- If you were driving west bound on the Beltline this afternoon near Middleton, you likely got caught in traffic -- and may have seen a fire in progress on the side of the road.

Middletton Fire Battalion Chief Brad Subera says it was due to an RV catching fire as it was being driven on the highway around 1:45 p.m.

Fire responders were able to quickly put out the flames from the RV, which had been pulled over near Century Avenue and Carpenter Street.

Chief Subera says the vehicle was a total loss. He says the driver told him the RV had been having mechanical problems and was being driven to storage.

No one was injured.

Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes during all the activity.