Madison, Monona Police investigating shots fired near the Beltline

MONONA (WKOW) -- Witnesses told police they saw a gunman firing bullets at another car Friday afternoon near the intersection of East Broadway and South Stoughton Road.

Officers from both the Madison and Monona Police departments responded to the call a little before 2:00 p.m, but there's no confirmation that anyone was shot.

A Madison PD news release says 10 to 12 rounds were reported to have been fired; multiple shell casings were found in the area.

It's unknown if there was any damage to nearby property.