Paul Broadhurst is early leader at Champions stop in Madison

MADISON (AP) -

Paul Broadhurst is the leader after the first round of the PGA Champions Tour stop in Wisconsin.
   Broadhurst shot a 9-under 63 in the American Family Insurance Championship. He has a two-shot lead over Brian Henninger. Broadhurst had a good day especially considering that this was his first time playing the University Ridge course in Madison.
   Tournament host Steve Stricker is locked in a three-way tie for third at 6 under. Stricker, who turned 50 this year, is eligible to play in his own tournament for the first time.
   Stricker stuck to just hosting duties for the inaugural tourney last year.
   Stricker lives in Madison. Another fan favorite is Madison native Jerry Kelly, who is tied for 13th at 4 under.

