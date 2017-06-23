Koenig signs with Bucks

Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Koenig went undrafted. He reportedly has signed a two-way contract, which is a new concept in the NBA. The contract allows teams to sign players that can bounce between the NBA team and their affiliated G League team. In Koenig's case, that means he will be playing for either the Bucks or the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh.

Koenig's former teammate Nigel Hayes has reportedly agreed to join the New York Knicks for the NBA Summer League. Hayes went undrafted as well.