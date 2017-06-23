Koenig signs with Bucks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Koenig signs with Bucks

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Koenig went undrafted. He reportedly has signed a two-way contract, which is a new concept in the NBA. The contract allows teams to sign players that can bounce between the NBA team and their affiliated G League team. In Koenig's case, that means he will be playing for either the Bucks or the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh.

Koenig's former teammate Nigel Hayes has reportedly agreed to join the New York Knicks for the NBA Summer League. Hayes went undrafted as well. 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Koenig signs with Bucks

    Koenig signs with Bucks

    Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    More >>

    Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    More >>

  • Paul Broadhurst is early leader at Champions stop in Madison

    Paul Broadhurst is early leader at Champions stop in Madison

    Paul Broadhurst is the leader after the first round of the PGA Champions Tour stop in Wisconsin.    Broadhurst shot a 9-under 63 in the American Family Insurance Championship. He has a two-shot lead over Brian Henninger. Broadhurst had a good day especially considering that this was his first time playing the University Ridge course in Madison.    Tournament host Steve Stricker is locked in a three-way tie for third at 6 under. Stricker, who turned 50 this year, is...More >>
    Paul Broadhurst is the leader after the first round of the PGA Champions Tour stop in Wisconsin.    Broadhurst shot a 9-under 63 in the American Family Insurance Championship. He has a two-shot lead over Brian Henninger. Broadhurst had a good day especially considering that this was his first time playing the University Ridge course in Madison.    Tournament host Steve Stricker is locked in a three-way tie for third at 6 under. Stricker, who turned 50 this year, is...More >>

  • Former Badger Stepan traded to Arizona

    Former Badger Stepan traded to Arizona

    Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes. 

    More >>

    Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.