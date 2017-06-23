Bullet, damage found in Sun Prairie person of interest's SUV

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police officials say they found a bullet and damage to a moon roof in the SUV of a person of interest in a fatal shooting.

Search warrant records filed in Dane County court describe the condition of person-of-interest Steve Adams' vehicle. "Projectile stuck in moon roof," records state.



Police officials say Adams and a woman were returning to a Sun Prairie apartment complex Sunday, when the woman's live-in boyfriend, 33-year old Thomas Leonard, fired a gun shot into the car at Adams. Officials say Adams returned fire. Leonard was fatally wounded.

Adams was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is free on a signature bond. Dane County's district attorney has until an August court date to decide if Adams will face any charge in connection to Leonard's death.