Dane County Buy Local kicks off Independence Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Dane County businesses are making a push for you to buy local this summer.

Dane County Buy Local kicked off its "Independence Week" campaign Friday in Waunakee.

During the week long celebration of local businesses, stores around the county will be offering special promotions on all different kinds of things.

Organizers say that while Madison is definitely a big player when it comes to the area economy, we can't forget about the smaller towns and cities.

Collin Murray, the Executive Director of Dane County Buy Local says that's exactly why they chose Waunakee for their kick off.

"There are outlying areas like Waunakee that are basically all local businesses, meaning there are very few national firms here, so this is a good example of seeing success of local businesses and how communities can see them through to see them thrive," Murray says.

For more information about the promotion you can click here. The Campaign runs through July 4th.