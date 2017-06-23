Walker supports Johnson opposition to health care bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he supports Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's opposition to the Senate health care bill at this point.

Walker told reporters Friday he hopes the bill can be changed to help protect the system in place in Wisconsin. Walker has rejected nearly $700 million in federal Medicaid expansion money while creating a system that covers everyone at or below poverty level.

Johnson is among a group of Republican senators who want to make changes to the bill before they will vote for it. Johnson told WTMJ-AM radio that his main problem with the proposal is it doesn't address the root cause of rising health insurance costs.

Walker says the goal should be to increase access to quality and affordable health care, not the ranks of Medicaid.

Senator Johnson will appear on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday to June 25 discuss the health care bill.