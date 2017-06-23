Jefferson Award Winner, June 2017: Dawn Crim - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jefferson Award Winner, June 2017: Dawn Crim

MADISON (WKOW) -- For years, a Madison woman has been helping to shape leaders in the African American community.

Dawn Crim started a group that's making waves in helping people move up the professional ladder and become a presence in our community.

"African Americans have been here for over 100 years, but it feels like continuous new starts and it's because people come, they work, they don't see themselves, they leave. So, there's this steady cycle of hitting the restart button. We gotta stop restarting and build on what's happening," she says.

Tonight on 27 News 10, meet this month's Jefferson Award winner and find out how her service has stretched across the Madison community to impact many lives.

