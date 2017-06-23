Zia Pueblo tribe wants Madison to remove sun symbol from city flag design

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's flag controversy continues, with a bombshell development about the banner.

There's nothing wrong with the blue depicting the two lakes or the white, the isthmus. However, the black and yellow center image is actually a Native American sun symbol.

"The solution will be taking it off," Zia Pueblo Lieutenant Governor Jerome Lucero said.

Lucero isn't against the state of New Mexico or WKOW's sister-station KOAT in Albuquerque using the symbol. He's says those entities asked for permission and it was granted.

"The respect that you get from the tribe, the blessing that you get from the tribe,"he explained.

But Madison's flag, designed in the 1960's to celebrate the city, never reached out to the Zia Pueblo people.

Thursday night, KOAT interviewed Lucero about the flag controversy. Friday afternoon, Madison's first Native American Alder, Arvina Martin, had the chance to talk with him over the phone.

"I assume that this is not something that you want on our flag, and I certainly don't us to have it without your permission," Martin said.

"We can maybe set something up to where they go out there and explain to you guys what the sun symbol is," Lucero told Martin.

Martin says she knows the flag flaw needs to be fixed.

"To write something that needs to be corrected, and to be able to do that with respect, making sure that they know that we are a community that respects them and their beliefs" Martin said.

Right now, multiple new designs are in the works, and Martin hopes altering the image won't take long.

"We have their attention and it's something we can work on collaboratively," Martin said. "It's a small tweak..but it will mean the world to their community," she added.