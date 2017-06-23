Foltynewicz, Swanson lead Braves over Brewers 5-4

Mike Foltynewicz won his fourth straight decision at home, shortstop Dansby Swanson made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Friday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Foltynewicz (5-5) gave up one run, four hits and three walks in five innings with nine strikeouts, improving to 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last five starts at SunTrust Park.

Brandon Phillips homered and drove in two runs, and Arodys Vizcaino earned his first save since last June 26 against the New York Mets.

Eric Thames doubled leading off the ninth, and Domingo Santana hit a two-hopper to the second-base side of Swanson, who spun and threw out Thames at third. Travis Shaw flied out to the left-field warning track as Santana advanced, and Manny Pina lined out to Swanson, who made a diving backhand catch in the shortstop hole, for the final out.