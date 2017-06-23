Passion behind the pyrotechnics at Shake the Lake

MADISON (WKOW) --- There's something about fireworks that draws people to them.

Just ask Richard Bland. He started Spectrum Pyrotechnics more than two decades ago.

"It's a feeling you just can't describe," Bland said.

You'll see plenty of pyrotechnics Saturday night over Lake Monona in Madison. Bland will stage the largest fireworks show in the state during "Shake the Lake."

He spent the past week prepping for the big event, where thousands of rounds are tucked away, waiting to be fired into the night sky.

"We try matching the fireworks to the music, to the soundtrack to the emotion, the feeling. So at any given second we might be shooting a few shells. We might be shooting hundreds of items at an given moment," he said.

"It takes a week straight of 10 to 12 hours a day for this crew getting the barges set with the fireworks, so that everything goes off smoothly and that the fireworks go off on time and everything like that. It's really neat, said Tyler Isham, general manager of the Madison Mallards.

This will not be your typical firework show. Organizers plan on having over a dozen of these giant barges set up on Lake Monona so people attending the show can have a unique experience.

"It's three dimensional in design. And it's also three dimensional in the canvas. The backdrop with the terrace, with the isthmus, with the water, with the boats," Bland said.

“In a lot of ways when the fireworks get shot off, they look three-dimensional. Because you can kind of see through the ones in front of you or behind you. So it creates a really cool look for the fireworks from different angles,” Isham said. “So everyone will see the show a little bit differently. It's a little bit different from your traditional show where everything is shot off in one big line and you kind of see the same angle of everything the entire time. That's what makes the show really unique,” he said.

For Bland, fireworks is not just a hobby or a business.

"It's really is just part of our DNA. It's part of who we are,” he said.

The show starts at 10 p.m. and runs about 30 to 40 minutes.

Last year, more than 90,000 people watched the fireworks show along Lake Monona. Organizers are expecting an even larger crowd this year.