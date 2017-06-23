Boy burned when plastic playground slide explodes

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.

Giussepe Storniolo was playing at Reservoir Park in West Allis on Wednesday when the plastic slide he was on unexpectedly burst.

"When I went down the slide something just happened. I don't know what just happened," Storniolo told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV.

"It was like the slide had just almost been inflated it just opened up, bubbled," says the mayor of West Allis, Dan Devine.

Storniolo suffered second degree burns. He's expected to make a full recovery.

No one seems to know what happened. Police say they found no evidence of foul play. City officials say they've even contacted the slide's manufacturer.

There are two other slides in West Allis like the one that exploded. City inspectors say they checked out those slides and deemed them safe.