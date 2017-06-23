Milwaukee man freed from Abu Dhabi prison, returns to U.S.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After two months in a jail in Abu Dhabi, a Milwaukee native is back in the United States.

Matty Gonzales flew into O'Hare Airport in Chicago Friday morning.

It's just in time for an important family gathering, his mother's funeral.

Gonzales' sister, Nicole, greeted him at the airport.

His family called politicians and hired attorneys in the United Arab Emirates, eventually Gonzales was freed Thursday.

"I got put on the plane in shackles and handcuffs and I just got off to this so it's surreal, overwhelming," he says, "If it weren't for my sister spending, what I consider to be an actual fortune, in my defense, I would probably still be there."

Gonzales' family spent about $100,000 on legal fees and travel costs.

He was imprisoned because he entered the country with undeclared pain medication.

His sister says he was actually acquitted of the crime, but for some reason remained behind bars.