UPDATE: MPD confirms death investigation on city's south side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police confirm to 27 News they are investigating a suspicious death on West Badger Road.  

There is crime scene tape around an apartment building.  

Police say someone someone called 911 and got disconnected Saturday at about 5:30 a.m.  That's what led them to the scene.  

Madison Police are holding a press conference this afternoon, once they have more information about the investigation.  

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are on the scene of an incident on Badger Road early Saturday morning. 

Madison police say someone called 911 and got disconnected at about 5:30 Saturday morning. Police responded to an apartment building in the 1000 block of West Badger Road.

Police sent a press release about the incident, suggesting it may be suspicious in nature. They say they'll have more information for us later. 

