UPDATE: MPD confirms death investigation on city's south side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police confirm to 27 News they are investigating a suspicious death on West Badger Road.

There is crime scene tape around an apartment building.

Police say someone someone called 911 and got disconnected Saturday at about 5:30 a.m. That's what led them to the scene.

Madison Police are holding a press conference this afternoon, once they have more information about the investigation.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are on the scene of an incident on Badger Road early Saturday morning.

Police sent a press release about the incident, suggesting it may be suspicious in nature. They say they'll have more information for us later.

