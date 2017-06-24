Check welfare turns into OWI arrest in Richland County

LONE ROCK (WKOW) -- A Richland County Deputy arrested a Lone Rock man for OWI, sixth offense, after he was originally checking to make sure he was okay.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was driving east on U.S. 14 and stopped to check on a car that was pulled over with its hazard lights flashing. The deputy found Steven L. Overman, 67, of Lone Rock in the car and detected the smell of an intoxicant. The deputy then found a cold 12 pack of beer with cans missing. Overman admitted drinking while driving in the area for about a half an hour.

Overman was arrested on the OWI charge and taken to the Richland County Jail without incident, authorities say.