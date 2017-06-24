Steven Avery's attorney on Brendan Dassey's coerced confession ruling

WAUPUN (WKOW) -- News that a federal appeals court ruled Brendan Dassey's confession to Teresa Halbach's murder was coerced has council for his uncle, Steven Avery, optimistic about reversing his conviction.

"It's clearly the correct decision. As the court pointed out, the Wisconsin state courts didn't look at the specific qualities of Brendan Dassey, his intellectual limitations and the specifics about him, and they totally missed that analysis. They wrote a two paragraph opinion, so of course the federal court was going to reverse it," Kathleen Zellner, Avery's attorney told our affiliate, WBAY.

Steven Avery is in the process of appealing his conviction.

This week, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh District affirmed a lower court's ruling that Dassey's confession was coerced and that his conviction should be overturned. Dassey's lawyers filed an order asking he be released.

Dassey and Avery's case is known worldwide largely because of the Netflix documentary, Making a Murderer.