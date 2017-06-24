Award-winning singer/songwriter visits Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend is happy to welcome Jamie Lynn Fletcher to our set Sunday morning as she delivers the exclusive, world premiere to her newest song "All the Love that Can Be."

Fletcher is from the Green Bay area and didn't take your normal career path to becoming a singer/songwriter. On Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend, she explains how her degree in international political economics and broadcast journalism gave way to an award-winning career in the music industry.

Currently, Fletcher is a performance artist in residence at the Renaissance School of Arts in Appleton and teaches privately. Fletcher enjoys performing solo or with her quartet for festivals, special events and concerts.

To hear more of Fletcher's work, you can visit her website. Her appearance on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend will be in a video link attached to this article after the show.