Adams County Sheriff issues alert for missing 59-year-old man

ARKDALE (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a 59-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

William J. Sheeren left for a walk from the area of 1617 Browndeer Drive in Arkdale about 3:45 p.m. Arkdale is an unincorporated area of Strongs Prairie, in Adams County.

The sheriff's office says Mr. Sheeren is 5'-11", weighs about 250-pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has some medical concerns and repeats himself when he speaks.

If you have any information about where he may be, call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304.