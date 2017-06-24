Adams County Sheriff issues alert for missing 59-year-old man - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Adams County Sheriff issues alert for missing 59-year-old man

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

ARKDALE (WKOW)  -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a 59-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

William J. Sheeren left for a walk from the area of 1617 Browndeer Drive in Arkdale about 3:45 p.m. Arkdale is an unincorporated area of Strongs Prairie, in Adams County. 

The sheriff's office says Mr. Sheeren is 5'-11", weighs about 250-pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has some medical concerns and repeats himself when he speaks.    

If you have any information about where he may be, call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.