President Trump's weekly radio address references Burlington, Marinette residents

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW)  --  In this week’s Presidential Radio Address, Donald Trump discusses the U.S. healthcare system and the impact Obamacare has had on it.  He also mentions two families he met while visiting Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport last week. 

A White House news release from Friday says the president talks about Michael and Tammy Kushman, a veteran and his wife from Marinette, and Robert and Sarah Stoll. Robert is a volunteer captain for his local department in Burlington.   

In the broadcast, Trump called Obamacare a catastrophic law that is "...wreaking havoc on our healthcare system and our families."  He also claims if Republicans don't act, "...millions more Americans will be hurt by Obamacare's deepening death spiral."

The President’s Weekly Address is available to watch here . 

