John Nolen Drive above Broom closed until 6:00 a.m. Sunday for Shake the Lake

MADISON (WKOW) -- As you're headed down to the fireworks in downtown Madison Saturday, you'll want to be aware of some road closures -- due to the event.

The northern section of John Nolen Drive (above Broom Street) will be closed until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 25th.

The southern section, below Broom Street to Olin Park, will be closed right before, during and right after the fireworks show -- from 9:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

See the exact locations here.

South Broom Street will remain open to and from John Nolen Drive. East Wilson Street and Williamson Street will also remain open.

Find out more information about where to park here.

Check out this list for a review of items that can and can't be brought to the area.