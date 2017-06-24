John Nolen Drive above Broom closed until 6:00 a.m. Sunday for - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

John Nolen Drive above Broom closed until 6:00 a.m. Sunday for Shake the Lake

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- As you're headed down to the fireworks in downtown Madison Saturday, you'll want to be aware of some road closures -- due to the event. 

The northern section of John Nolen Drive (above Broom Street) will be closed until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 25th. 

The southern section, below Broom Street to Olin Park, will be closed right before, during and right after the fireworks show -- from 9:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

See the exact locations here.

South Broom Street will remain open to and from John Nolen Drive.  East Wilson Street and Williamson Street will also remain open.

Find out more information about where to park here.   

Check out this list for a review of items that can and can't be brought to the area. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.