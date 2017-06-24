Neighbor describes what she heard before fatal stabbing on Madison's South Side

Madison Police squad car parked outside of building on south side where a fatal stabbing took place Saturday.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Diana Walker was jarred awake early Saturday morning by noise coming from the apartment building next door.

"Around 5:30 this morning, I heard yelling and arguing. But I couldn't make out what they were saying."

She said the noised stopped. But about 20 minutes later, she heard a different type of noise.

"I get back up and look out the window and I see a whole lot of police squad cars,” she said.

“Shortly after 5:30 this morning, the 911 call center got an urgent call for help, seemingly a male voice,” said Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

That call came from an apartment in the 1000 block of West Badger Road in Madison.

“And once in there we found what would appear to be a fresh trail of blood leading away from the unit,” he said.

When officers entered the unit, they found the apartment in disarray and the 52-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.

He died at the scene.

“Given his nature, there was no subsequent ability to do extraordinary resuscitation or medical upkeep because he was already dead,” Koval said.

“That was the last thing I was thinking. I thought it was some of the young teenagers out there,” Walker said.

This is a 5th homicide in Madison this year.

“I've been worried quite a bit because, you know, this is just the beginning of summer. If it's starting off like this, I can imagine how it's going to be the rest of the summer,” Walker said.

A 27-year old man was taken into custody a short time later with help from his family. At this point, police are only calling him a person of interest. Police are not releasing the name of the victim.

Koval said the two were roommates, but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.