Four future Badgers hear name called in NHL Draft

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.

Defensemen Tyler Inamoto, Wyatt Kalynuk and Josh Ess and forward Linus Weissbach were chosen in the final three rounds.

Inamoto was the first Badger off the board, going in the 5th round (133rd overall) to the Florida Panthers. The rest came in the 7th round with left wing Weissbach (192nd overall) going to the Buffalo Sabres, Kalynuk (196th overall) to the Philadelphia Flyers, and Ess (215th overall) to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Stoughton native Cole Hults, a former Madison Capitols defenseman who will be a freshman at Penn State next year, was selected in the 5th round (134th overall) by the L.A. Kings.