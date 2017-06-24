Favre's Celebrity Golf Foursome at the AmFam Championship

In Wisconsin if you associate former Packer's quarterback Brett Favre with something, expect people to show up. Now, add future Major League Baseball hall of famer Derek Jeter, Country musician Darius Rucker and former professional golfer Andy North to the mix and you have a party. That was the case on Saturday for round two of the AmFam Championship.

Favre and Jeter played Rucker and North in a nine hole best ball scramble at University Ridge, pulling in thousands of fans to see the foursome.

"For these three super stars to show up. What Darius did last night was fantastic. We had a ton of people out there." Said North.

Jeter was in Madison last year for the inaugural year of the AmFam Championship as a spectator, this year he played, and he's pretty good.

"They sort of set me up. I didn't know there was going to be any people out here when I agreed to do this." Said Jeter. "I've never played golf in front of a gallery so I showed up this morning and it's televised. I happy I had the invitation and had a great time out here."

Favre remained a crowd favorite for the nine holes. Tossing golf balls into the crowd and signing autographs for fans.

"Wisconsin, I'm telling you, I'm not just saying this, they support their people like no other and this is an obvious reflection of that today." Said Favre.

The pairings tied at the end of their nine hole round, but each group raised $25 thousand for children's cancer research.

To view a complete leaderboard for the AmFam Championship, click here.

