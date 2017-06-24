SILVER ALERT: Missing Milwaukee man may be headed to Memphis

A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Everything from music acts to kid-friendly entertainment, and the rainout plan.More >>
Everything from music acts to kid-friendly entertainment, and the rainout plan.More >>
Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.More >>
Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.More >>
Officers from both the Madison and Monona Police departments responded to the call a little before 2:00 p.m.More >>
Both the Madison and Monona Police departments responded to the call a little before 2:00 p.m.More >>
Madison's flag controversy continues, with a bombshell development about the banner.More >>
Madison's flag controversy continues, with a bombshell development about the banner.More >>
There's something about fireworks that draws people to them. Just ask Richard Bland. He started Spectrum Pyrotechnics more than two decades ago.More >>
There's something about fireworks that draws people to them. Just ask Richard Bland. He started Spectrum Pyrotechnics more than two decades ago.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
News that a federal appeals court ruled Brendan Dassey's confession to Teresa Halbach's murder was coerced has council for his uncle, Steven Avery, optimistic about reversing his conviction.More >>
News that a federal appeals court ruled Brendan Dassey's confession to Teresa Halbach's murder was coerced has council for his uncle, Steven Avery, optimistic about reversing his conviction.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>
After two months in a jail in Abu Dhabi, a Milwaukee native is back in the United States.More >>
After two months in a jail in Abu Dhabi, a Milwaukee native is back in the United States.More >>
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.More >>
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.More >>
Sun Prairie Police officials say they found a bullet and damage to a moon roof in the SUV of a person of interest in a fatal shootingMore >>
Sun Prairie Police officials say they found a bullet and damage to a moon roof in the SUV of a person of interest in a fatal shootingMore >>
A man who spent nearly thirty years in jails and prison for the sexual assault of a Dane County woman was released Friday, after a judge vacated his conditions based on new evidence.More >>
A man who spent nearly thirty years in jails and prison for the sexual assault of a Dane County woman was released Friday, after a judge vacated his conditions based on new evidence.More >>