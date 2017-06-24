SILVER ALERT: Missing Milwaukee man may be headed to Memphis - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SILVER ALERT: Missing Milwaukee man may be headed to Memphis

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee man who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Freddie Jones, 84, was last seen in Milwaukee around 1:30 p.m., but may be trying to get to his former home in Memphis, Tennessee. He recently moved to Wisconsin this year and still has a home in Memphis. 

Jones is bald with brown eyes. He's about 5'10" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored dress shirt with two chest pockets, gray pants and white shoes. He often wears reading glasses. 

Jones may be in a gray, 2013 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plate 198-ZTL. It has red leather seats.

If you see Jones you should call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7401.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.