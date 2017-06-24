SILVER ALERT: Missing Milwaukee man may be headed to Memphis

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee man who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.



Authorities say Freddie Jones, 84, was last seen in Milwaukee around 1:30 p.m., but may be trying to get to his former home in Memphis, Tennessee. He recently moved to Wisconsin this year and still has a home in Memphis.



Jones is bald with brown eyes. He's about 5'10" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored dress shirt with two chest pockets, gray pants and white shoes. He often wears reading glasses.



Jones may be in a gray, 2013 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plate 198-ZTL. It has red leather seats.



If you see Jones you should call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7401.