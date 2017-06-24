Shake the Lake goes off with a delayed but breathtaking bang

MADISON (WKOW) -- A rain delay may have postponed the Shake the Lake fireworks by 30 minutes, but plenty still came out to see the main event light up the sky.

8-year-old Natalie Coleman and her family arrived early and waited patiently after a 6:30 p.m. shower" forced hundreds to rush for shelter. She says the rain may have put a damper on the day, but not the spirit of the event.

"Because they took their hard time to do all of this, just for the people," Coleman said about why she waited hours for the main event.

And her wait was worth it, because the Human Cannonball jumped into Lake Monona as scheduled, and a rare double rainbow appeared.

"It's like a nice reward stick around for the rain get to see some pretty cool rainbows," UW Madison student Maggie Roephle said.

The Madison Mallards believe at least 90,000 attended the event.