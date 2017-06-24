Excessive speed caused crash injuring multiple teenagers in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Investigators say a driver was going too fast in Sauk County Friday night, causing a crash that sent five teenagers to the hospital.

Sheriff's officials say six people were in a pickup truck on Highway G in the town of Bear Creek around 10:15 p.m. when the driver missed a curve near Ridge Road. The truck went into the opposite ditch, back onto the road, spun and rolled over, throwing two people out.

Two passengers were airlifted to a hospital. The driver, a 19-year-old from Lone Rock, and two other passengers were also taken to local hospitals. They range in age from 14 to 17-years-old.



Authorities believe speed was a factor in this crash and injuries were more severe for passengers who were not wearing seatbelts.



The names of those involved are not being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation.