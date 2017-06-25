Bike path assault and strong armed robbery believed to be connected

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike down the city's Southwest Commuter Path.

Authorities say the boys were part of a larger group of teens who thought it would be funny to hit the man in the face as he passed.

Officers in the area of N. Orchard St. and Spring St spotted the teens and tracked one of the assailants, and an accomplice down on foot.

A real looking prop handgun was also recovered.

Police say the Officers were in the area investigating a strong armed robbery that had just taken place near S. Orchard St. and Milton Street where a 20-year-old man said a group of teens had just taken his wallet.

Police say they believe the two cases could be connected.

The two suspects one 15-years-old, and the other 16-years-old are currently at the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct, among others.M