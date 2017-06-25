Thief breaks in, takes money from Madison church

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison church is the victim of a burglary.



Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.



The money was set aside for a donation after a fundraiser for the church. Police say it's not clear how much money was taken, because church leaders had not counted it yet.



A cleaning person discovered the incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday and called police.