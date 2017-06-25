Thief breaks in, takes money from Madison church - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thief breaks in, takes money from Madison church

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison church is the victim of a burglary.

Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.

The money was set aside for a donation after a fundraiser for the church. Police say it's not clear how much money was taken, because church leaders had not counted it yet.

A cleaning person discovered the incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday and called police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.