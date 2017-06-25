Police arrest man on weapon and drug charges with help of Canine Officer

A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Everything from music acts to kid-friendly entertainment, and the rainout plan.More >>
Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.More >>
Officers from both the Madison and Monona Police departments responded to the call a little before 2:00 p.m.More >>
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee man who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.More >>
In this week’s Presidential Radio Address, Donald Trump mentions two Wisconsin families he met while visiting Milwaukee last week.More >>
Madison's flag controversy continues, with a bombshell development about the banner.More >>
There's something about fireworks that draws people to them. Just ask Richard Bland. He started Spectrum Pyrotechnics more than two decades ago.More >>
William J. Sheeren left for a walk from Arkdale about 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.More >>
An alert has been issued for a 59-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon in Adams County.More >>
News that a federal appeals court ruled Brendan Dassey's confession to Teresa Halbach's murder was coerced has council for his uncle, Steven Avery, optimistic about reversing his conviction.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>
