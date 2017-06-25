Police arrest man on weapon and drug charges with help of Canine Officer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect after police say he pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.

Police say the suspect, 21-year old Jason Hall, then jumped into a van that sped off. Officers later spotted the van near Sherman Park, and attempted to pull it over.

The Hall, the passenger in the van then jumped out of the van as it slowed down and took off running.

Canine officer Frees was then able to track down Hall, who was hiding in some tall grass.

Police took the 21-year-old into custody on charges of disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, resisting/obstructing arrest, and bail jumping.

A fully loaded handgun was located a few feet away.