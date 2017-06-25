3-year-old mastiff named "Ugliest Dog in the World"

PETALUMA, Calif. (WKOW) -- A Neapolitan mastiff named Martha has been crowned 2017's "Ugliest Dog in the World".

This is year 29 of the contest, held annually in California. The droopy-faced dog beat out thirteen other animals to win the prize.

Martha weighs 125 pounds and has cheeks so floppy, they practically drag near her knees when she walks. Her handler says she's "drooling, snoring, gassy, loud, and silly".

The dog won $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York City.