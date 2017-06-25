Two die in Reedsburg house fire

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- The Reedsburg Fire and Police departments are investigating a house fire that killed two people Saturday night.

A posting on the police department's Facebook page says responders were called to the home in the 700 block of North Walnut Street just before 11:00 p.m. to find flames coming out of the the back.

When they extinguished the fire, they found two people dead inside the home.

The victims aren't being identified until their family is notified.

Officials are investigating but said they don't suspect foul play in the incident.