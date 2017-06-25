Two die in Reedsburg house fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two die in Reedsburg house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

REEDSBURG (WKOW)  -- The Reedsburg Fire and Police departments are investigating a house fire that killed two people Saturday night. 

A posting on the police department's Facebook page says responders were called to the home in the 700 block of North Walnut Street  just before 11:00 p.m. to find flames coming out of the the back.   

When they extinguished the fire, they found two people dead inside the home.  

The victims aren't being identified until their family is notified.

Officials are investigating but said they don't suspect foul play in the incident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.