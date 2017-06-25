Slideshow: June 24th double rainbows

A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
Two people were killed in a house fire Saturday night in Reedsburg.More >>
The dog won $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York City.More >>
Madison Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect police say pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.More >>
We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.More >>
Investigators say a driver was going too fast in Sauk County Friday night, causing a crash that sent five teenagers to the hospital.More >>
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee man who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.More >>
Diana Walker was jarred awake early Saturday morning by noise coming from the apartment building next door. She said the noised stopped. But about 20 minutes later she heard a different type of noise.More >>
In this week’s Presidential Radio Address, Donald Trump mentions two Wisconsin families.More >>
In this week's Presidential Radio Address, Donald Trump mentions two Wisconsin families he met while visiting Milwaukee last week.
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Madison's flag controversy continues, with a bombshell development about the banner.More >>
There's something about fireworks that draws people to them. Just ask Richard Bland. He started Spectrum Pyrotechnics more than two decades ago.More >>
