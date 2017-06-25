Slideshow: June 24th double rainbows

MADISON (WKOW) - A fast moving cold front zipped through southern Wisconsin Saturday evening causing winds of 35-55 mph. This caused several tree limbs to break in the Madison area.



As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted in multiple cities in our area. Click through & enjoy these viewer-submitted photos!



If you have your own pics to submit, send them to connect@wkow.com and we might use them on air!