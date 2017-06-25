Richland Center motorcyclist dead after crash with turning vehicle

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.



According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Michael A. O'Leary died when he hit a car trying to make a left turn on Highway 14 near Highway 23. Authorities say Howard J. Murphy, 83, failed to yield to O'Leary's motorcycle.



The 67-year-old biker was wearing a helmet, but died on the way to a hospital.



Sheriff's officials are still investigating the crash.