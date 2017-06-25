Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison, Wisconsin, to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain.

Yeng Her tells the Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2rN32cH ) that he became interested in helping people regain function after spending much of his childhood at Hmong refugee camps in Thailand surrounded by people injured during the Vietnam War.

He received his M.D. and Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology last month at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Her and his family recently moved to Fresno, California, where he'll spend a year at a medical internship. Then he'll start a three-year residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at University of Wisconsin-Madison Health.

He hopes to promote higher education among Hmong-Americans and is considering opening up a clinic in Laos.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.