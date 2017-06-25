Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison, Wisconsin, to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain.

Yeng Her tells the Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2rN32cH ) that he became interested in helping people regain function after spending much of his childhood at Hmong refugee camps in Thailand surrounded by people injured during the Vietnam War.

He received his M.D. and Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology last month at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Her and his family recently moved to Fresno, California, where he'll spend a year at a medical internship. Then he'll start a three-year residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at University of Wisconsin-Madison Health.

He hopes to promote higher education among Hmong-Americans and is considering opening up a clinic in Laos.