Community event celebrates Milwaukee man's release from Abu Dhabi prison

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin native is out of prison in the Middle East and back home in Milwaukee getting help from the community.

Matthew Gonzales spent nine weeks in prison in Abu Dhabi. He went there on a trip for a tech job to install cables on a cruise ship, but ended up getting arrested for bringing his prescription painkillers into the United Arab Emirates.

A fundraiser at Nomad Bar in Milwaukee on Sunday was scheduled to help pay for lawyers to get Gonzales back home, but became a celebration of his release.

Gonzales say it's overwhelming to be back home after a harrowing ordeal.



"I thought nothing of it until I was in jail, and three days go by. I'm not going to talk about what they do to you, but then you get transferred to the prison and I'm in a maximum security prison right now, for something that would be just taken care of with a phone call at home," Gonzales tells our Milwaukee sister station WISN-TV.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, but his sister fought relentlessly to get him released and he was suddenly put on a plane in shackles, headed back to America on Thursday.

"One of the things that was really difficult is that he had no idea what happened in the courtroom; everything was in Arabic. So when we would go to court, nobody translated what was happening and he'd have to wait three and four days, and sometimes a week to talk to me," says Nicole Denil, his sister.

The fundraiser will help pay for his $100-thousand in legal bills.